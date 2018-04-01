KOFI OLOMIDE sends love to Kenyans ahead of his show.Will Matiangi let him in? (VIDEO)

Controversial Congolese Rhumba maestro, Kofi Olomide, is slated to entertain Governors at the 5

Annual Devolution Conference to be held in Kakamega between

24-26 April

.





Olomide was deported from Kenya two years ago after assaulting one of his female dancers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), just after touching down.





From the video he shared on social media, a remorseful sounding Olomide asks Kenyans to welcome him.





"My brothers and sisters in Kenya I’ll be in Kakamega for the Devolution Conference on the 24 of April at the Bukhungu Stadium. Be with me I miss you so much.





"I love you so much. Thanks, Governor Opranya for inviting me. Thank you for everything and for giving me the opportunity to be back," he said.





Will no nonsense CS for Interior, Fred Matiang’i, allow him back into the country?





Watch the video below.



