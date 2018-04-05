KNH board is full of useless KIKUYUs and KALENJINs – Auditor General, OUKO, says as he declares it unconstitutional

KNH board is full of useless KIKUYUs and KALENJINs – Auditor General, OUKO, says as he declares it unconstitutionalNews, Politics 14:29
Thursday April 5, 2018 - Auditor General, Edward Ouko, has said the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) board lacks regional balance and declared it unconstitutional.
In an audit he released on Thursday, Ouko said that the board has eleven members out of whom 36 per cent are from one ethnic community contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission(NCIC) Act.
Ouko said the NCIC Act 2008 states that no…
