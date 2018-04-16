Kitandani mwanaume akikwambia ugeuke, geuka - MPANGO WA KANDO lectures married LADIES (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:14

Monday, April 16, 2018 - A Mpango Wa Kando called Radio Jambo and confessed that she has been warming the bed of a married woman.

The mpango wa kando spilled beans and revealed how the woman’s husband has been badmouthing his wife, saying how she is lazy in bed.

His wife is a mama mboga and when she arrives home, she is dirty and tired.

When having s3x, she cannot even make any movement.

‘Kitandani mwanaume akikwambia ugeuke, geuka.’ The Mpango wa kando called Cate told married women.

Watch v ideo as the mpango wa kando speaks out.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno