KIMAIYO lands a big job in UHURU/ RUTO’s administration after being fired from KAA - MURKOMEN may hang himself

Friday April 6, 2018 - One of the fiercest political rivals of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has landed a plum job in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.





In a gazette notice dated 5th April, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed former Inspector General of Police, David Kimaiyo, as the Chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital Board.





“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(3) of the State Corporations Act, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint David Mwole Kimaiyo (DR) to the…



