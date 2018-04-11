KIKUYUs want SABINA wa CHEGE to be RUTO’s deputy even after her escapades with BEN CHACHA! Is this foolish?

Wednesday April 11, 2018

- A section of Murang’a County residents have said their Women Representative, Sabina Wa Chege, deserves to be William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 presidential elections.





Over the last one month, Sabina Wa Chege has made all the wrong headlines over alleged relationship with conman Wazir Chacha.





Chacha, who is currently in the dock for conning MPs, has been claiming that Sabina fixed him after their love affair that…



