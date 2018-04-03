Kiambu MP now begs KIKUYU men to marry as many wives as possible - We are too many and we want husbands

Tuesday April 3, 2018

- Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has stirred controversy after she openly advocated for polygamy among the Kikuyu men.





Speaking at Violence Recovery Center at Wangunyu, Kiambaa Sub-County, Gathoni urged Kikuyu men who have gachungwas to consider taking them as additional wives rather than hide them in the bush.





She said that polygamy is part of Kikuyu culture.





Besides, she argued that the move will help curb serious problems such as alcoholism among the youths which is as a result of...



