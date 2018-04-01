Kiambu Governor FERDINAND WAITITU sacks the most hardworking CEC, JOHN MUGWE, because he doesn’t take bribes.

, , , , 05:04


   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno