Kenyan MAN shocked after seeing the LADY he has b@ng3d severally exposed online, She’s spreading ‘UKIMWI’

11:29


Monday, April 9, 2018 - A Kenyan man was shocked to find out that the lady he has b@ng3d a number of times has been exposed online.

Apparently, the lady is spreading ‘Ukimwi’.

They live in the same hood.

He knew the lady was a pr@st!tut3 but he didn’t know that she has ‘Ukimwi’.

He is now caught between a rock and a hard place.

Next destination might be a VCT.

But atleast he says he was careful.

This is…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno