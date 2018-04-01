KALONZO’s fate to be known on Monday after MUDAVADI and WETANGULA also abandoned him like RAILA did

18:17

Sunday April 1, 2018 - The fate of Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is set to be known on Monday.

This after ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya also abandoned him to form a coalition ahead of 2022.

This comes not long after NASA leader, Raila Odinga, also abandoned him after the historic handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, however, blamed the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno