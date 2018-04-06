KABOGO’s son, ALVIN, and hot LADIES, this guy is just lucky, He must have opened the servers (PHOTOs)

, , , , 10:12


Friday, April 6, 2018 - Alvin, the son of former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, is a ladies’ man.

The young man attracts ladies like a magnet.

‘Hotties’ cannot resist his well loaded pockets and his flashy life.

Here are some of the s3xy mamacitas he has been pictured goofing around with. See them in the next page

Page 1 2 3 4

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.

This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies. Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 maste...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno