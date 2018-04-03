Justice ODUNGA is colluding with activists and NASA to frustrate us - MATIANGI says as he vows to deal with him

Tuesday April 3, 2018 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has told a parliamentary committee that there was a clique of judicial officers keen on embarrassing Government officers by colluding with activists.





Although he did not mention Justice George Odunga, Matiangi said some judges are colluding with activists like Miguna Miguna to harass State officers.





Last week, Odunga fined Matiangi Sh 200,000 for failing to honour court orders in…



