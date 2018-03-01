Jobs, Internships and Vacancies Hotpoint Appliances Ltd, Kenya

Hotpoint Appliances Ltd

Vacancies: Sales and Marketing Interns – Mombasa

Are you passionate about Sales and Marketing and you would wish to start and grow your Sales and Marketing career in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) sector?

If yes, then we are looking for you to offer you an exciting internship in our Mombasa branch.

Requirements:

· Diploma in Sales and Marketing

· Should be a continuing student or a recent graduate

· Actively marketing for Residential Air Conditioning by getting in touch with potential clients through direct visits

· Actively following up with Annual Maintenance Contracts proposals to get them approved

· Good Interpersonal skills

· A self-starter and able to work with minimum supervision

· A resident of Mombasa county









Job Vacancy: Sales Coordinator

We are a leading company in the distribution of electronics and we are looking for competent applicants who possess the requisite qualifications to fill the position of Sales Coordinator that has arisen in the company.

Role Purpose: The purpose of the role is to promptly respond to customer’s emails channelled through the retail email, answer incoming calls from customers, respond to inquiries, handle complaints, troubleshoot problems, provide information and maintain client compliant database

Duties and Responsibilities

· Practice phone etiquette. Greet the customer by name, speak in a clear, calm and friendly voice and repeat caller’s issue to verify understanding.

· Handle all Retail emails and respond to customer queries on email.

· Resolve problems by clarifying issues, exploring answers & alternative solutions, implementing solutions and escalating unresolved problems.

· Manage and resolve customer complaints by clarifying desired information, completing transactions and forwarding requests.

· Process all customer orders on behalf of sales staff.

· Answer all Retail related phone calls and direct them to concerned individuals for action.

· Provide customers with our product information.

· Maintain a retail customer database and update customer information on the system.

· Maintain a customer complaint register and ensure all details are correctly captured and reported.

· Send quotations to customers and follow up on the same.

· Act as a reliever for the Cashier / Sales Supervisor support whilst absent or on leave.

· Carry out customer call survey and document in the system (Salesforce and Orion).

· Document all call information according to HAL standard operating procedures and generate reports.

· Receipt all the money received from invoices.

· Print out all invoices.

· Process the customer care feedback forms and share the report.

· Any other duties assigned by the Manager as and when required.

Qualifications

Critical Knowledge, skills & Experience:

· At least 2 years’ experience in sales or marketing, customer care representative from a service industry back ground.

· Excellent personal presentation and telephone etiquette.

· Speaks and writes excellent English.

· Proficient in relevant computer applications.

· Good interpersonal and communication skills both written and verbal.

· Excellent report writing skills.

· Good organization skills.

How to Apply