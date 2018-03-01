Jobs, Internships and Vacancies at Kenbro Industries, Nairobi

06:37

Job Position: Mechanical Engineer Intern
Employer: Kenbro Industries Limited
Industry: Manufacturing
Job Category: Intern
Town: Nairobi
Qualifications / Requirements:
·         Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering or any diploma / degree in relation to Mechanical Engineering.
·         Ability to take initiative
·         Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize
·         Teamwork and collaboration skills
Duties / Responsibilities:
·         Support mechanical engineering staff by performing basic and repetitive engineering assignments by:
·         Following procedures in the design, development, and production areas.
·         Participate in a variety of rotational assignments in functional areas; design and development, machine shop, engineering, materials, and manufacturing.
·         Conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality.
·         Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system. Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions.
·         Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions.
·         Support the Manufacturing Engineering and Engineering Test Lab teams on designing and developing a non-conformance database to track and report test failures and rework modification.

·         Conduct lean manufacturing process observations to develop manufacturing best practices and process standards.
Should you meet the requirements as mentioned above, kindly send your CV to “careers@kenbro.co.ke” with the subject as the job title.


Job Position: Quality Control Intern
Employer: Kenbro Industries Limited
Industry: Manufacturing
Job Category: Intern
Town: Nairobi
Qualifications / Requirements:
·         Diploma / Degree In Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or any diploma/ degree in relation to quality control.
Duties / Responsibilities:
The Quality Control Assistant will ensure that materials received at the site, and final products produced meet/exceed the set company and statutory requirements by performing the following duties:-
·         Timely and accurate sampling and analysis of all raw materials before acceptance and maintaining records.
·         Overseeing offloading of raw materials among other goods, to be able to sample further from the initially hidden parts.
·         Ensuring that good manufacturing practices are upheld at the plant.
·         Ensure all quality records related to the safety management system are updated on a daily basis including electronic records.
·         Conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality.
·         Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system. Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions.
·         Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions.
Should you meet the requirements as mentioned above, kindly send your CV to “careers@kenbro.co.ke” with the subject as the job title.
Please ensure your file does not exceed 1MB.

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno