Jobs, Internships and Vacancies at Kenbro Industries, Nairobi

Job Position: Mechanical Engineer Intern
Job Position: Quality Control Intern
Employer: Kenbro Industries Limited
Industry: Manufacturing
Job Category: Intern
Town: Nairobi
Qualifications / Requirements:
· Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering or any diploma / degree in relation to Mechanical Engineering.
· Ability to take initiative
· Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize
· Teamwork and collaboration skills
Duties / Responsibilities:
· Support mechanical engineering staff by performing basic and repetitive engineering assignments by:
· Following procedures in the design, development, and production areas.
· Participate in a variety of rotational assignments in functional areas; design and development, machine shop, engineering, materials, and manufacturing.
· Conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality.
· Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system. Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions.
· Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions.
· Support the Manufacturing Engineering and Engineering Test Lab teams on designing and developing a non-conformance database to track and report test failures and rework modification.
· Conduct lean manufacturing process observations to develop manufacturing best practices and process standards.
Should you meet the requirements as mentioned above, kindly send your CV to “careers@kenbro.co.ke” with the subject as the job title.
Job Position: Quality Control Intern
Employer: Kenbro Industries Limited
Industry: Manufacturing
Job Category: Intern
Town: Nairobi
Qualifications / Requirements:
· Diploma / Degree In Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or any diploma/ degree in relation to quality control.
Duties / Responsibilities:
The Quality Control Assistant will ensure that materials received at the site, and final products produced meet/exceed the set company and statutory requirements by performing the following duties:-
· Timely and accurate sampling and analysis of all raw materials before acceptance and maintaining records.
· Overseeing offloading of raw materials among other goods, to be able to sample further from the initially hidden parts.
· Ensuring that good manufacturing practices are upheld at the plant.
· Ensure all quality records related to the safety management system are updated on a daily basis including electronic records.
· Conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality.
· Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system. Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions.
· Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions.
Please ensure your file does not exceed 1MB.