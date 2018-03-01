Jobs, Internships and Vacancies at Kenbro Industries, Nairobi

Job Position:

Mechanical Engineer Intern

Employer: Kenbro Industries Limited

Industry: Manufacturing

Job Category: Intern

Town: Nairobi

Qualifications / Requirements:

· Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering or any diploma / degree in relation to Mechanical Engineering.

· Ability to take initiative

· Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize

· Teamwork and collaboration skills

Duties / Responsibilities:

· Support mechanical engineering staff by performing basic and repetitive engineering assignments by:

· Following procedures in the design, development, and production areas.

· Participate in a variety of rotational assignments in functional areas; design and development, machine shop, engineering, materials, and manufacturing.

· Conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality.

· Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system. Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions.

· Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions.

· Support the Manufacturing Engineering and Engineering Test Lab teams on designing and developing a non-conformance database to track and report test failures and rework modification.

· Conduct lean manufacturing process observations to develop manufacturing best practices and process standards.

Should you meet the requirements as mentioned above, kindly send your CV to “careers@kenbro.co.ke” with the subject as the job title.







Job Position: Quality Control Intern

Employer: Kenbro Industries Limited

Industry: Manufacturing

Job Category: Intern

Town: Nairobi

Qualifications / Requirements:

· Diploma / Degree In Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or any diploma/ degree in relation to quality control.

Duties / Responsibilities:

The Quality Control Assistant will ensure that materials received at the site, and final products produced meet/exceed the set company and statutory requirements by performing the following duties:-

· Timely and accurate sampling and analysis of all raw materials before acceptance and maintaining records.

· Overseeing offloading of raw materials among other goods, to be able to sample further from the initially hidden parts.

· Ensuring that good manufacturing practices are upheld at the plant.

· Ensure all quality records related to the safety management system are updated on a daily basis including electronic records.

· Conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality.

· Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system. Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions.

· Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions.

Should you meet the requirements as mentioned above, kindly send your CV to “careers@kenbro.co.ke” with the subject as the job title.