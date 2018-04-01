Jobs and Vacancies in Tenwek Hospital, Kenya

Tenwek Hospital a Ministry of the Africa Gospel Church is a Faith-Based National Tertiary Teaching and Referral Hospital Level 6B with a bed capacity of 300 offering a wide -range of quality, affordable primary and specialized healthcare services. It has a staff population of 800 and is situated in Bomet County.

The hospital runs a College of Health Sciences.

The hospital seeks to fill in the following vacancy:

Human Resource Director

Purpose: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the job holder will manage human resources function and programs at the hospital in a cost effective and sustainable manner ensuring all institutions and departments operates within approved policies and relevant legislations.

The Job holder is also responsible for planning, staffing, directing and controlling the operations of the Human Resource Department.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

· Responsible for HR Strategy development and policy formulation and ensuring all approved HR policies and procedures are implemented.

· Jointly with other members of the management committee, oversee the implementation of the Board policies and directives regarding management of the Hospital.

· Ensure Hospital human capital requirement is met in terms of skills availability, attraction & resourcing, planning, training & staff development and retention

· Ensure HR processes supports the hospital strategic direction and are in compliance with the applicable statutory requirements.

· Responsible for performance management system ensuring it is fit for purpose and coordinates the staff appraisal process in liaison with other members of the management committee.

· Ensure and maintain well-functioning HR information systems and staff records management.

· Responsible for Labour Relations matters within the hospital and its institutions. This includes Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations, Complaint & Grievance handling, disputes resolutions, discipline management and maintaining cordial relationships with relevant stakeholders (Unions, Government and other relevant bodies).

· Responsible for job grading, salary reviews and all reward & recognition initiatives within the hospital and its institutions.

Minimum Qualification and Skill Requirements

· Degree in Social Sciences with a post graduate qualification in Human Resource Management.

· Member of Institute of Human Resource Management preferably with a valid Practicing Certificate.

· 5 years’ experience in a busy HR department, 2 of which at senior management level.

· Committed Christian

· Excellent communication, interpersonal, conflict resolution, problem solving, team building, analytical and negotiation skills.

· Working Knowledge of Microsoft office applications

· Good knowledge of labour and other relevant legislations.





Head of Security

Purpose: Reporting to the hospital Administrator, the job holder will be responsible for all security matters of the hospital that includes hospital property, staff and clients at large, manages a team of watchmen / security guards and maintain law and order within the premises.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

· Identify safety and security training needs including security risk management for security guards/watchmen as well as heads of department.

· Monitor safety and security incidents within the premises and ensure that appropriate dissemination of information vertically or horizontally.

· Review hospital security operation periodically to ensure that strategy remains appropriate and that it is being implemented in a way that maximizes the safety and security of staff, clients and assets.

· Formulate security policies and guidelines

· To maintain liaison with other security organs

· Investigating reporting and tracking all security issues

· Manage security systems within the premises

· Work with other heads of department on security issues.

Minimum Qualification and Skill Requirements

· Minimum Diploma holder in social science or relevant security field.

· Minimum of 3 years progressive working experience in the national police service.

· Training in crime detection, investigation and report writing skills

· Must be a committed Christian

· Certificate of good conduct.









Finance Director

Purpose: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer the job holder will manage and coordinate the hospital finance function, ensure compliance with statutory, finance and accounting policies, business controls, budget process, procedures and reporting to ensure that finance integrity and fiscal health of Tenwek Hospital and its institutions is maintained.

Advise management on financial implications to enable them to develop and execute effective plans and take informed decisions.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

· Responsible for Finance Strategy development and policy formulation and ensuring all approved Financial management policies and procedures are implemented.

· Jointly with other members of the management committee, oversee the implementation of the Board policies and directives regarding financial management of the Hospital

· Develop performance financial measures that support the hospital strategy/direction

· Ensure hospital partners’ accounts are properly maintained, and reports prepared and submitted in a timely manner and in the agreed formats as may be required

· Prepare and submit financial reports & statements and provide advice to the Board on its implications.

· Maintain inventory control of all financial assets of the hospital and its institution

· Provide periodic cost benefit analysis

· Prepare hospital & its institutions operational and capital expenditure budget for consideration and approval. Ensuring strategic plan components are factored into the Capex budget.

· Manage hospital banking/cash transaction including cash-flow management.

· Co-ordinate all compliance audits, by Kenya Revenue Authority or External auditors etc. and ensure implementation of the recommendations.

Minimum Qualification and Skill Requirements

· Degree in Business related course

· A qualified accountant with ACCA/CPA (K) or equivalent

· Member of ICPAK preferably with a valid Practicing Certificate

· Five (5) years’ experience in a busy Finance department, 2 of which in a management level.

· Experience in implementation and or development of an EPR system

· Committed Christian

· Excellent communication, problem solving, team building and analytical skills

· Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft office application. Advance excel skills is mandatory

· Conversant with relevant legislations, taxation and international financial reporting standards.









Communication Officer

Purpose: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the job holder will create and implement approved communications strategies and policies ensuring effective communication with the employees, community, government, partners and the public in general.

Be responsible for public relation aspects within the institution. Builds and sustain Hospital reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

· Assist the CEO in managing the hospital brand and reputation.

· Responsible for all internal communication at Tenwek Hospital.

· Provide technical support for all communication matters, coordinate development of communication strategy and deliver communication objectives throughout the Hospital.

· Provide in-house public relations and marketing for Tenwek Hospital

· Responsible for the hospital communication infrastructure and equipment.

· Ensure the communication unit maintains a Resource Center with medical research and other material relevant to Tenwek Hospital’s work to facilitate research and dissemination.

Minimum Qualification and Skill Requirements

· Degree in communication, journalism or public relation from a recognized University

· Three years relevant experience in Communications, Media or Public Relations.

· Excellent written and verbal communication (in both English and Kiswahili) and social media skills.

· Desire to serve people.

· Able to deal with a diversity of people of different cultures and able to build bridges

· A committed Christian

· Good organizing, planning, problem solving and creative thinking skills

· Provide shadowing supervision for the unit communication champions

· Computer literate with hands on experience on internet, MS Office and media publication software

· Must be a team player.





How to Apply

Application with detailed CV, Copies of relevant certificates, names and contacts of three referees should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Tenwek Hospital

P.O. Box 39, 20400

Bomet

E-mail: ceo@tenwek.com

Closing date for receiving applications is 24th April 2018.

Visit our website www.tenwekhospital.org for detailed information of all announced positions.