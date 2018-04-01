Jobs and Vacancies in Schneider Electric, Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Cooling Technician



About Schneider Electric – East Africa: Schneider Electric is leading the Digital global company in Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems.

We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

Schneider is looking for a Cooling Technician responsible for performing skilled technical work and/or troubleshoot problems in the maintenance, repair, inspections and monitoring of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment with associated plumbing, electrical and mechanical skills.

This role serves for Cooling requirement of Data Centres / Banks / Telecomm & other IT industries.

Essential Functions:

· Cleans air conditioning and heating units (e.g. coils, condensation pans, drain lines, cooling towers, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring units are operating correctly and within safety guidelines.

· Diagnoses causes of problems and/or failures in heating/air conditioning systems for the purpose of identifying equipment and/or systems repair and/or replacement needs.

· Fabricates equipment parts for the purpose of meeting specialty needs and/or replacing unavailable parts.

· Informs personnel regarding procedures and/or status of work orders for th purpose of providing information for making decisions, taking appropriate action and/or complying with building and safety regulations.

· Installs HVAC and refrigeration systems and components (e.g. hot water heaters, filters, kilns, etc.) for the purpose of providing comfort, sanitation and safety within facilities.

· Monitors contract work for the purpose of ensuring contract terms are fulfilled and work standards are met.

· Monitors HVAC systems and their components (e.g. heating units, building exhaust fans, ventilation units, etc.) for the purpose of evaluating condition, identifying necessary repairs and recommending preventive maintenance.

· Operates a variety of equipment (e.g. electrical and diagnostic tools, etc.) for the purpose of completing projects and work orders efficiently.

· Participates in meetings, workshops, training, and seminars, as assigned, for the purpose of conveying and/or gathering information required to perform job functions.

· Performs routine and preventive maintenance for the purpose of resolving immediate operational and/or safety concerns and providing for preventive maintenance.

· Prepares written materials (e.g. repair status, activity logs, etc.) for the purpose of documenting activities and/or conveying information.

· Repairs heating and air conditioning systems and/or components (e.g. pumps, motors, air handlers, fan coils, piping, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring a comfortable work environment.

· Requests equipment and supplies for the purpose of maintaining inventory and ensuring availability of items required to complete the necessary installation and/or repair.

· Responds to emergency situations during or after hours and be on 24-hour call for the purpose of resolving immediate safety concerns.

· Transports a variety of tools, equipment, and supplies for the purpose of ensuring the availability of materials required at job site.

Job Requirements:

· Diploma in Electrical, air condition or refrigeration or related field

· At least 5 years of related experience HVAC mechanic and EMS technician in a commercial, industrial or large facilities environment

· Prior experience working in Data Centres/ Banks/ Telecomm & other IT industries.

· Job related experience within a specialized field is required

· Proficiency in the diagnosis and calibration of EMS control systems (Energy Management System Control).

Only those candidates with appropriate qualifications and experience will be contacted directly.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and candidates are advised to apply ASAP.

How to Apply

Job Vacancy: Protection and Control Engineer – Kenya

Duties and Responsibilities

· Protection & Controls Engineer for the Power Networks System Protection and Control group.

· Maintains technical expertise; creates original designs; and develops design guides and standards. Monitors or performs highly complex engineering, design, calculations, analysis or other technical tasks.

· A superior team leader excelling in the resolution of complex issues and meeting commitments

Experience and Qualifications

· 3 years’ experience in protection and control engineering for switchyards and substations including supervisory experience.

· PE preferred

· Computer proficiency required.

· Expertise with power system related calculations including relay settings and coordination studies, and with EHV, high and medium voltage electrical equipment.

· Skilled in protective relaying especially for transmission lines including EHV, high and medium voltage systems.

How to Apply

Job Vacancy: Energy Partner Operations Manager Services

Schneider Electric Kenya seeks a highly qualified Energy Partner Operations Manager Services to support the clients in engineering and service commitments to an advanced level of complexity.

The role will be responsible for ensuring that there is correct level of technical service experience to ensure all the customers are supported.

Key Responsibilities:

· Complete design of Power System – related to Distribution & Transmission

· Protection & Automation – Design & Implementation with trouble shooting

· System Testing and Commissioning

· Preventive Maintenance of Customer Power Systems

· Emergency Maintenance of MV/LV (Medium Voltage/Low Voltage) equipment’s

Key Requirements:

· Exposure to Schneider Electric Automation System – SCADA/ PACIS/ Citect

· Exposure to specific Schneider electric Protection relays (Micom, Sepam, Vamp) would be an added advantage

· Knowledge of System configuration tools & equipment servicing at utility voltage.

· Knowledge of Computer aided electrical design tools

· Exposure to PLC programming

· Able to work independently with minimum supervision

· Contribute decision making at management level

Skills and Experience:

· Exposure to utility level power system design, distribution & transmission

· Experience in protection Schemes design, grading, implementation and testing

· Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) qualification & certification will be an added advantage for utility business

· Experience in Power System at MV/LV (Medium Voltage/Low Voltage) with testing and Commissioning

Qualifications:

· University Degree – Electrical Engineering

· Be a registered member of EBK (Engineers Board of Kenya).

· Minimum 4-5 years’ experience in the relevant field

· OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) trainings and certifications on Areva, Schneider Electric Equipment and solutions

How to Apply

Job Vacancy: Outside Technical Sales Representative – Kenya

About the role: The Field Services Outside Sales Representative is accountable for the promotion and sale of a broad range of technical services including the start-up, maintenance, testing, retrofit, and upgrade of all major manufacturer’s electrical equipment installed at the customer’s site.

Also, accountable for the selling of turnkey projects ranging from simple replacement of equipment to fully engineered solutions.

This position is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with new and existing SE customers to identify the scope of work, estimate and sell system adds/modifications and maintenance agreements so as to meet or exceed his/her profitable sales target.

Develops new sales opportunities and addresses and services the needs of established accounts. Utilizes excellent products/solutions/services and customer knowledge to educate customers on pricing and application advantages, and how they meet customer’s needs. Creates FS Service proposals, and close them facing the customer.

He/she interacts with the account manager from the BUs, and also with FS ISSR and FS Operational Marketing.

He/she will have to increase the mix of Service Plans sales as a top priority

Essential Responsibilities:

· Develops account profiles and executes the sales plan.

· Applies market and account skills necessary for dealing with specific target audiences.

· Identifies and contacts potential customers or prospects, either existing or new.

· Secures customer satisfaction overseeing all ongoing activities with the customer (orders, delivery..)

· Utilizes BFO (Salesforce.com) for sales funnel management.

· Provides monthly forecasts and summaries in a timely manner.

· Participates in the preparation of analysis and reports on field service performance.

· Prepares sales quotations and proposals, including any activity that has to be outsourced, in respect of FS expected margin.

· Works closely with Inside Service Sales Representatives and the BU account manager to maximize business opportunities.

· Is “feeding” the Field Services Marketing leaders with Offers feedback and needs

· Educates customers on all SE products and services

· Provides mentoring, coaching and guidance to other sales employees

· Coordinates and/or attends trade shows and marketing/sales seminars as needed

Role Requirement

· Bachelors degree in electrical engineering

· Work experience and (3-10) years technical sales in LV/MV with prior experience in electrical sales

· Ability to build a sustainable and reliable relationship with the customer. The concept of Customer Intimacy is critical in Field Services.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills including C-level customers

· Thorough knowledge of Schneider Electric services offers throughout the Asset Management Life Cycle of the product.

· Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and ERP/CRM related tools. Excellent organizational skills.

