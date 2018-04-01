Jobs and Vacancies in Schneider Electric, Kenya

Schneider Electric

Job Vacancy: Distribution Sales Manager

About Schneider Electric: Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· To develop and grow Specialized Distributor sales in Schneider Electric offered product solution with the company’s objectives

· Prioritize markets and determine market entry strategies for SE product portfolios

· Collect and analyze sale out data to drive growth and develop market

· Ensure revenue targets of distributors are achieved within the responsible market/ territories

· Ensure distributors are equipped with the necessary sales skills to represent SE product through coaching and observing the performance of distributors

· Develop and exe Budget, monitor and achieve annual sales targets of the territory.

· To ensure that distributors have sufficient capacity to support local markets, including sales force.

· Plan work schedule by balancing travel requirements

· Formulate and implement strategies to achieve agreed sales targets, train resellers, run promotions, and launch new products in designated region.

· Prepare Weekly and Monthly Sales reports.

· Maintain records on other related market activities including those on competitive products to advise management accordingly.

· Use knowledge of the local market to assist management in developing the appropriate mix of products for your regional market.

Role Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, electrical or related field

· Prior experience in a similar field in an electrical industry preferred

· Experienced in Marketing Offer role > 5 years is an added advantage

· Experience with required education 10 years of related experience within market segments & industry

· Experience without required education 10-15 years of related experience within market segments & industry

· Solution-base selling experience

· Networking – build and sustain an active network of both customer and internal company contacts to understand business processes and opportunities.

· Identify key decision makers, create and build relationships.

· Drive for Results – strong will to compete and win and achieve in business environment.

· Outstanding presentation skills required.

· Must have demonstrated negotiation skills, be a self-starter, and a strong closer. Understanding of large business organizations and their buying cycles

· Passionate, High Responsibility, Strong personality, Proactive mind-set, and a team player

Job Vacancy: Customer Satisfaction & Quality Manager

Job Purpose

· Piloting areas, defining adequate procedures for managing the Customer Critical issues, in order to assure maximizing clients total satisfaction.

· Developing, implementing and following up of the improvements in the customer complaints management, survey, audit and ISO processes within the country, Plans and communicates all aspects of CCMP process improvement and quality, Leads and Sponsors quality initiatives as per Schneider Quality policy to protect the customers & SE from the consequences of the product malfunctions.

· Responsible for the Quality Management activities of Recall projects. Builds the project quality plan and executes quality assurance and control activities to ensure that project are well managed resulting in the solutions meeting (and exceeding) all specifications, while maximizing the client’s total satisfaction.

Job Accountabilities

· Ensures understanding of customers’ requirements / strong sense to resolve customer problems

· Appropriately balance global standards against local needs and practices

· Proactively puts in efforts to accomplish aggressive goals & intervenes to remove obstacles

· Manage the robustness of Customer Complaints management processes deploying all related directives to reach the required level of maturity as per corporate guidelines in order to eliminate unsatisfactory performance and improve value for Customer

· Establish procedures for maintaining high levels of quality and customer satisfaction

· Manage quality issues and their resolution along its life cycle and implements corrective actions where necessary

· Leading the Product Safety Alerts / Business Risk issues handling ensuring implementation of Corrective and preventive actions

· Manage & maintain Recall projects actions as source of enriching customer satisfaction to reach maximium Securing installed base

· Work collaboratively with Finance Business Partners & Other partners to control & reduce Non-Quality Costs through ensuring all methods / processes deliver the expected benefit to the bottom line

· Develop and maintain interfaces with the other parts of the organization in order to ensure a consistency throughout the organization and with other quality initiatives

· Support efforts participating in root-cause analysis and other problem solving activities in order to identify corrective actions on process and/or product improvements

· Stop and put an end to any process which would endanger customer satisfaction or decrease internal performance on the basis of factual measurements

· Represent quality organisation in country business reviews

· Ensure the Overall performance for Quality, and Customer Satisfaction in all areas within the country

· Call and visit detractor customers turning them into promotors within the country

· Follow up on ISO audit certification improvemnet points

· Ensure a customer centric organization and act as the customer advocate throughout the corporation

· Act as the company ISO management representative

Required Qualifications, Experience & Skillset

· University degree in an engineering profession is preferable

· 5-7 years’ experience in Customer relation management

· Prior experience in electrical manufacturing environment preferred

· Ability to understand and plans for cross-cultural viewpoints in workplace interactions

· Ability to utilize company tools to achieve the required tasks to improve work efficiency.

· Ability to define / put in place medium and long term action plans in order to increase customer satisfaction

· Problem solving capacity.

· Ability to make decisions based on facts where effective and efficient

· Ability to negotiate and come to an agreement with the customer by managing communications through discussions and compromise.

