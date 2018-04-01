Jobs and Vacancies in Pinnacle Systems, Nairobi Kenya

Pinnacle Systems Kenya

Vacant Position: Sales Reps

Location: Nairobi

Job type: Contract

We are seeking to hire ambitious sales personnel to join a vibrant and dynamic sales and marketing team.

To successfully qualify for this position you will need to have good verbal and written communication skills in addition to being persuasive, presentable and resilient.

As the sales person you will perform sales activities including; research, negotiation skills with clients, schedule sales activity and performing various duties!

If you are interested in the above job kindly send your CV to hr@pinnaclesystemskenya.net









Vacant Position: Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Contract

We seek to recruit an Accounts assistant to assist the Accountant with tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling.

Duties

· Balancing accounts

· Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments

· Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances

· Completing tax return forms

· Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded

· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

· Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets

· Preparing balance sheets

· Invoice payables and receivables

Requirements

· CPA Section II or equivalent

· Work experience not mandatory

· Ability to work with accounting softwares

· Experience with Ms. Excel