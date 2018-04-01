Jobs and Vacancies in EcoZoom, Kenya

Global Sales Manager



EcoZoom is a Kenya based, for profit social enterprise, that manufactures and distributes a range of solar lighting products and fuel efficient cookstoves. Its products save people time and money. It also helps to preserve the environment through reducing deforestation.

EcoZoom is looking to recruit a Global Sales Manager to play a key role in the organization’s development and expansion plans into other territories. The successful candidate will be primarily responsible for account management, business development and sales strategy in both emerging (Africa, Asia) and developed markets (US, Europe, Japan).

The organisation is ambitious and fast moving therefore providing a tremendous opportunity for growth and development. It is expected that this individual will be part of the company’s succession plan and have the ability to assume a senior leadership role within the organization within a couple of years.

Responsibilities

· Define and implement the sales strategy of the Global business, i.e. look and take advantage of opportunities to grow the business whether through partnerships or new initiatives.

· Manage key accounts to drive recurring sales to grow the business.

· Win new business, i.e. understand key drivers of the business and negotiate deals with customers accordingly.

· Work closely with the global marketing manager to win new business and drive sales of EcoZoom’s key customers.

· Analyse reports to gain insight into how the company can make adjustments to improve performance.

· Maintain and build strong relationships with strategic partners to ensure excellent customer service.

· Work closely with other members of the EcoZoom management team to establish a culture of innovation and collaboration.

· Provide status information to senior internal personnel including forecast/pipeline information and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

· Foster a productive and positive work environment.

· Be involved in all other aspects of the business as and where appropriate

Does this sound like you?

· A solid business management background with demonstrable success in multiple aspects of business operations with a lean towards business development and sales.

· Think strategically, conceptually and creatively.

· Can use qualitative and quantitative analysis to make informed and justifiable strategic business decisions.

· Proven ability to build relationships with potential customers and harness existing relationships them to grow sales.

· Superior verbal and written communication skills.

· Excellent organisational and prioritisation skills.

· An operational background with experience in logistics would be advantageous but not essential.

· Hold a Bachelor’s degree; a Masters / MBA would be desirable but not essential.

How to Apply

Please follow this link to apply: https://goo.gl/9WaZR2





Sales & Marketing Director

EcoZoom is looking to recruit an East Africa Director to play a key role in the organisation’s development and expansion across the East Africa region (EAC). The role is based in Nairobi, Kenya and reports to the CEO. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to travel across the region and work independently. The organisation is ambitious and fast moving therefore providing a tremendous opportunity for growth and development.

Detailed Responsibilities

· Define and implement the sales and marketing strategy of the East Africa business, i.e. improve account management whilst overseeing business development and expansion into new territories.

· Use qualitative and quantitative analysis to make informed and justifiable strategic business decisions.

· Identify opportunities to open up new sales channels, expand the product portfolio and scale the sales team.

· Set and adjust prices by taking into consideration costs, competition as well as supply and demand.

· Monitor and evaluate processes to recommend and implement improvements through the appropriate forum.

· Lead the sale team, i.e. be a ‘hands-on’ manager, lead by example and support the team directly in the field.

· Ensure excellent results through planning, monitoring, counselling and holding employees accountable appropriately.

· Promote a culture of continuous improvement, innovation and collaboration.

· Work with other departments to manage the East African supply chain. This is to ensure excellent customer service at all times.

· Work closely with other members of the EcoZoom management team to ensure appropriate focus on the customer.

· Oversee the management and maintenance of the CRM system.

· Be involved in all other aspects of the business as and where appropriate.

Does this sound like you?

· An effective leader who is able to harness the talents and capabilities of a culturally diverse team.

· Solid business management background with demonstrable success in multiple aspects of business operations.

· A strategic thinker with a creative, conceptual approach to work.

· Superior verbal and written communication skills.

· Excellent organisational and prioritisation skills.

· An operational background with experience in logistics would be advantageous but not essential.

· Hold a Bachelor’s degree; a Masters / MBA would be desirable but not essential.

How to Apply