Jobs and Vacancies in the Dairy Industry in Kenya

Our client in a Dairy Industry in Kenya, is urgently looking for a Fleet Supervisor to join their dedicated team
Primary Responsibilities
· Supervise fleet and drivers
· Follow up on vehicle through company tracking system
· Monitor fuel and consumption of vehicles
· Organize vehicles for inspection
· Coordinate service and repair for all fleet vehicles
· Coordinate vehicle allocation and follow up with in trade and collection of raw materials
· Coordinating with the fleet manager on repairs at plant
Experience and Skills
· At least 6 – 8 years’ progressive experience at the level of a supervisor/ fleet coordinator
· Having worked in FMCG/Dairy industry is an added advantage.
· Diploma in Automotive Engineering
· Diploma in Logistics
· Valid BCE Driving License
· Good understanding of vehicles
· Good understanding of car tracking/Fuel optimization & usage
If qualify kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Fleet Coordinator ‘on the subject line by 18th January 2018.
Our Client in a dairy industry in Kenya is seeking to recruit a HR, Admin & Security Manager to join their dedicated team in Nakuru.
Job Responsibilities
· Recruiting staff – this includes developing job descriptions and person specifications, preparing job adverts, checking application forms, short listing, interviewing and selecting candidates
· Developing and implementing policies on issues like working conditions, performance management, equal opportunities, disciplinary procedures and absence management
· Advising on pay and other remuneration issues, including promotion and benefits
· Administering payroll and maintaining employee records
· Dealing with grievances and implementing disciplinary procedures
· Analyzing training needs in conjunction with departmental managers
· Planning, and sometimes delivering, training – including inductions for new staff
· Drawing up plans for future personnel needs
· Counseling staff about any problems they may have, either at work or personally
· Maintaining the personal records of employees on matters such as wages, superannuation, leave and training, and prepare associated management reports
· Provide advice and information to management and employees on human resource policies and procedures, including equal opportunity, anti-discrimination and occupational health and safety programmes
· Resolve administrative problems by coordinating preparation of reports, analysing data, and identifying solutions
· Maintains supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies
Qualifications
· Professional qualification of a post graduate diploma/degree in HR Management
· At least 6-8 years’ experience in a HR & Admin role, with at least 1 year at a supervisory level
· Degree in Business management or related field
· Business awareness and management skills
· Leadership skills
· Organizational skills and the ability to understand detailed information
· Interpersonal skills to form effective working relationships with people at all levels
· Influencing and negotiating skills to implement personnel policies; potential to handle a leadership role
· Integrity and approachability
How to Apply:
If qualify kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘HR,Admin & Security’ on the subject line by 18th January 2018
Our Client in a dairy industry in Kenya is seeking to recruit a Purchasing Manager to join their dedicated team in Nakuru.
Responsibilities
· Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies
· Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness
· Craft negotiation strategies and close deals with optimal terms
· Partner with stakeholders to ensure clear requirements documentation
· Forecast price and market trends to identify changes of balance in buyer-supplier power
· Perform cost and scenario analysis, and benchmarking
· Assess, manage and mitigate risks
· Seek and partner with reliable vendors and suppliers
· Determine quantity and timing of deliveries
· Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand
Requirements
· BS degree in supply chain management, logistics or business administration
· Proven working experience of 6-8 years as purchasing manager, agent or officer
· Familiarity with sourcing and vendor management
· Interest in market dynamics along with business sense
· A knack for negotiation and networking
· Working experience of vendor management software
· Ability to gather and analyze data and to work with figures
· Solid judgment along with decision making skills
· Strong leadership capabilities
If qualify kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Purchasing Manager’ on the subject line by 18th January 2018.