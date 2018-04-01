Jobs and Vacancies in the Dairy Industry in Kenya

05:02

Our client in a Dairy Industry in Kenya, is urgently looking for a Fleet Supervisor to join their dedicated team
Primary Responsibilities
·         Supervise fleet and drivers
·         Follow up on vehicle through company tracking system
·         Monitor fuel and consumption of vehicles
·         Organize vehicles for inspection
·         Coordinate service and repair for all fleet vehicles
·         Coordinate vehicle allocation and follow up with in trade and collection of raw materials
·         Coordinating with the fleet manager on repairs at plant
Experience and Skills
·         At least 6 – 8 years’ progressive experience at the level of a supervisor/ fleet coordinator
·         Having worked in FMCG/Dairy industry is an added advantage.
·         Diploma in Automotive Engineering
·         Diploma in Logistics
·         Valid BCE Driving License
·         Good understanding of vehicles
·         Good understanding of car tracking/Fuel optimization & usage
If qualify kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Fleet Coordinator ‘on the subject line by 18th January 2018.


Our Client in a dairy industry in Kenya is seeking to recruit a HR, Admin & Security Manager to join their dedicated team in Nakuru.
Job Responsibilities
·         Recruiting staff – this includes developing job descriptions and person specifications, preparing job adverts, checking application forms, short listing, interviewing and selecting candidates
·         Developing and implementing policies on issues like working conditions, performance management, equal opportunities, disciplinary procedures and absence management
·         Advising on pay and other remuneration issues, including promotion and benefits
·         Administering payroll and maintaining employee records
·         Dealing with grievances and implementing disciplinary procedures
·         Analyzing training needs in conjunction with departmental managers
·         Planning, and sometimes delivering, training – including inductions for new staff
·         Drawing up plans for future personnel needs
·         Counseling staff about any problems they may have, either at work or personally
·         Maintaining the personal records of employees on matters such as wages, superannuation, leave and training, and prepare associated management reports
·         Provide advice and information to management and employees on human resource policies and procedures, including equal opportunity, anti-discrimination and occupational health and safety programmes
·         Resolve administrative problems by coordinating preparation of reports, analysing data, and identifying solutions
·         Maintains supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies
Qualifications
·         Professional qualification of a post graduate diploma/degree in HR Management
·         At least 6-8 years’ experience in a HR & Admin role, with at least 1 year at a supervisory level
·         Degree in Business management or related field
·         Business awareness and management skills
·         Leadership skills
·         Organizational skills and the ability to understand detailed information
·         Interpersonal skills to form effective working relationships with people at all levels
·         Influencing and negotiating skills to implement personnel policies; potential to handle a leadership role
·         Integrity and approachability
How to Apply:
If qualify kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘HR,Admin & Security’ on the subject line by 18th January 2018


Our Client in a dairy industry in Kenya is seeking to recruit a Purchasing Manager to join their dedicated team in Nakuru.
Responsibilities
·         Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies
·         Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness
·         Craft negotiation strategies and close deals with optimal terms
·         Partner with stakeholders to ensure clear requirements documentation
·         Forecast price and market trends to identify changes of balance in buyer-supplier power
·         Perform cost and scenario analysis, and benchmarking
·         Assess, manage and mitigate risks
·         Seek and partner with reliable vendors and suppliers
·         Determine quantity and timing of deliveries
·         Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand
Requirements
·         BS degree in supply chain management, logistics or business administration
·         Proven working experience of 6-8 years as purchasing manager, agent or officer
·         Familiarity with sourcing and vendor management
·         Interest in market dynamics along with business sense
·         A knack for negotiation and networking
·         Working experience of vendor management software
·         Ability to gather and analyze data and to work with figures
·         Solid judgment along with decision making skills
·         Strong leadership capabilities
If qualify kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Purchasing Manager’ on the subject line by 18th January 2018.

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno