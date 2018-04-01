Jobs and Vacancies in the Dairy Industry in Kenya

Our client in a Dairy Industry in Kenya, is urgently looking for a

Fleet Supervisor

Primary Responsibilities

· Supervise fleet and drivers

· Follow up on vehicle through company tracking system

· Monitor fuel and consumption of vehicles

· Organize vehicles for inspection

· Coordinate service and repair for all fleet vehicles

· Coordinate vehicle allocation and follow up with in trade and collection of raw materials

· Coordinating with the fleet manager on repairs at plant

Experience and Skills

· At least 6 – 8 years’ progressive experience at the level of a supervisor/ fleet coordinator

· Having worked in FMCG/Dairy industry is an added advantage.

· Diploma in Automotive Engineering

· Diploma in Logistics

· Valid BCE Driving License

· Good understanding of vehicles

· Good understanding of car tracking/Fuel optimization & usage

Our Client in a dairy industry in Kenya is seeking to recruit a HR, Admin & Security Manager to join their dedicated team in Nakuru.

Job Responsibilities

· Recruiting staff – this includes developing job descriptions and person specifications, preparing job adverts, checking application forms, short listing, interviewing and selecting candidates

· Developing and implementing policies on issues like working conditions, performance management, equal opportunities, disciplinary procedures and absence management

· Advising on pay and other remuneration issues, including promotion and benefits

· Administering payroll and maintaining employee records

· Dealing with grievances and implementing disciplinary procedures

· Analyzing training needs in conjunction with departmental managers

· Planning, and sometimes delivering, training – including inductions for new staff

· Drawing up plans for future personnel needs

· Counseling staff about any problems they may have, either at work or personally

· Maintaining the personal records of employees on matters such as wages, superannuation, leave and training, and prepare associated management reports

· Provide advice and information to management and employees on human resource policies and procedures, including equal opportunity, anti-discrimination and occupational health and safety programmes

· Resolve administrative problems by coordinating preparation of reports, analysing data, and identifying solutions

· Maintains supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies

Qualifications

· Professional qualification of a post graduate diploma/degree in HR Management

· At least 6-8 years’ experience in a HR & Admin role, with at least 1 year at a supervisory level

· Degree in Business management or related field

· Business awareness and management skills

· Leadership skills

· Organizational skills and the ability to understand detailed information

· Interpersonal skills to form effective working relationships with people at all levels

· Influencing and negotiating skills to implement personnel policies; potential to handle a leadership role

· Integrity and approachability

How to Apply:

Our Client in a dairy industry in Kenya is seeking to recruit a Purchasing Manager to join their dedicated team in Nakuru.

Responsibilities

· Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies

· Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness

· Craft negotiation strategies and close deals with optimal terms

· Partner with stakeholders to ensure clear requirements documentation

· Forecast price and market trends to identify changes of balance in buyer-supplier power

· Perform cost and scenario analysis, and benchmarking

· Assess, manage and mitigate risks

· Seek and partner with reliable vendors and suppliers

· Determine quantity and timing of deliveries

· Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand

Requirements

· BS degree in supply chain management, logistics or business administration

· Proven working experience of 6-8 years as purchasing manager, agent or officer

· Familiarity with sourcing and vendor management

· Interest in market dynamics along with business sense

· A knack for negotiation and networking

· Working experience of vendor management software

· Ability to gather and analyze data and to work with figures

· Solid judgment along with decision making skills

· Strong leadership capabilities