Jobs and Vacancies in AA Kenya, Nairobi

Automobile Association of Kenya is a national motoring association founded in 1919 and dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the interests and safety of member motorist while on the road. AA long heritage, international affiliation, countrywide branch network and a team of highly qualified professional and technical team assure our members of a stress free motoring experience. The association takes leadership in vehicle valuation & Inspection, driving school, Road rescue services, insurance, driver reference bureau, international driving permits, and carnet de passé, defensive driving training, mileage guidance, among other services.

We are seeking qualified and experienced persons to fill the following positions:

Management Accountant

Reports to: Head of Finance

Job purpose

This position will be critical for ensuring timely, accurate management information for the association; to consolidate budget and forecast/business plan information for the association. To perform key reconciliation tasks and assists with year-end processes and statutory accounts preparation.

Key performance Areas

· Complete management accounts within as per the timelines.

· Produce consolidated budget and forecasts in line with timetable agreed with the

· Head of Finance

· Produce high quality work output to required standards

· Work effectively to meet deadlines and organize workload and priorities

Key Responsibilities

· Producing the monthly consolidated Management accounts.

· Reviewing and analyze all inputs to the management accounts.

· Providing ad-hoc management reports.

· Providing variance analysis and commentary in support of the management accounts, incorporating notes and updates as directed.

· Continually adapting and improving management reports as agreed with Head of Finance.

· Consolidating annual budget, including long-term cash flow planning, for the association and rolling business plan/forecast information for subsequent years.

· Managing timetable for Head of Finance input to budgeting, forecasting and monthly reporting requirements.

· Performing key balance sheet reconciliation tasks and central journal postings

· Business analysis on specified areas, including routing matters and new projects as directed.

· Addressing any inaccuracies or differences with client departments regarding their source data to ensure accuracy, quality and completeness of all incoming data

· Assisting with preparation of year end accounts, liaising with auditors as required

· Preparing annual statutory accounts, including reconciliation of statutory accounts with management accounts.

· Performing other ad hoc duties as prescribed by the Head of Finance to assist in achieving Finance Department objectives.

Minimum requirements

· Proven work experience of five (5) years in a busy accounting environment.

· Bachelors’ degree in Accounting or finance

· MBA in finance will be an added advantage

· Qualified accountant – CPA(K) or ACCA finalist

· Registration with ICPAK or equivalent body is mandatory.

· Demonstrated a high degree of professional competence in financial matters, leadership and administrative capability

· Substantial accounting experience in a busy, progressive and tightly managed financial reporting environment including: monthly reporting, annual budget preparation, financial modeling, cash flow reporting and statutory account.

· Extensive experience of computerized accounting systems, preferably NAVISION, including report writing.





Financial Accountant

Reports to: Head of Finance

Job purpose

This position is critical for ensuring financial reporting support to the association’s accounting operations, including and not limited to accurate monthly reporting, preparation of management reports, cash flows and statutory compliance, oversee the operations of the finance system, policies and procedures by collecting, analyzing, investigating, and reporting accurate financial data.

Key Responsibilities

· Preparing monthly statements by collecting data; analyzing and investigating variances; summarizing data, information, and trends.

· Preparing statutory quarterly and annual statements.

· Ensuring compliance with statutory requirements by studying regulations; adhering to requirements; advising management on required actions; calculating estimated tax payments; assembling data for quarterly and annual tax filings.

· Responding to financial inquiries by gathering, analyzing, summarizing, and interpreting available data.

· Providing financial advice by studying operational issues; applying financial principles and practices; developing recommendations.

· Preparing special reports by studying variances; preparing budgets; developing forecasts.

· Processing of cashbooks and related bank reconciliations.

· Monitoring of banking operations with branches through authorized channels.

· Banking correspondence for inter account transfers.

· Preparing of adjustments journals for approval by Head of Finance before posting to General Ledger.

· Preparing and submission of VAT returns.

· Maintaining of fixed assets register

· Inter Company Account processing and reconciliation.

· Assisting in formulation and evaluation of sound internal control procedures on revenue and cash management.

· Controlling account and clearing account reconciliations.

· Preparing of periodic financial and management statements, analysis schedules and reports.

· Coordinating annual audit.

· Liaising with insurance brokers to ensure adequate cover of the company assets and staff.

· Participating in the preparation of annual budgets.

· Asset management-capitalizing, tagging and tracking movements.

Minimum requirements

· Proven work experience of five (5) years in a busy accounting environment.

· Bachelors’ degree in Accounting or finance or a business related field.

· Qualified accountant – CPA (K) or ACCA finalist.

· Registration with ICPAK or equivalent body is mandatory

· Experience in audit is an added advantage.

How to Apply