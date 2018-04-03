Jobs and Vacancies by Janta Kenya

Business Developers



Our client in a microfinance company is looking to recruit Business Developers / Sales Representatives to join their dedicated team.

Remuneration: 25k plus commission.

Responsibilities

· Generate sales to the company.

· Be able to design and come up with new ways of bringing about sales.

· Meeting sales targets set upon by management.

· Sourcing for new clients through different means including cold calling.

· Delivering of products to the clients.

· Selling of the company products.

· Maintaining business relationships with the clients.

Requirements

· Customer Service Skills: You will need to be able speak in a friendly way to customers and potential customers, listening to their needs and helping communicate options for them.

· Communication Skills: You will need to speak to customers about a product’s different features, and answer any questions they might have.

· Flexibility: You might have to work long hours and outside of town.

· Persistence: Not every customer is going to be a sale. Being able to bounce back if you lose a sale will be key for this job.

· Fresh graduates and ongoing students are also encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Urgently send only your CV to ogt@jantakenya.com indicating ‘business developer’ on the subject line. Somali and Indian nationals and persons with disability are highly encouraged to apply .





Investment Advisor

Job Salary: 33k+Commission

Job Location: Nairobi

Our client a leading Fund Management Company is seeking to recruit experienced, dynamic, innovative and high caliber individuals to fill the position of Financial Advisor to be based in Nairobi.

The main role of the position of Investment Advisor is to sell investment funds/solutions to prospective and existing clients and service the accounts thus created.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Sell investment products, (i.e. Unit Trust Funds, Wealth Management and International /Offshore funds, umbrella pension scheme etc.) to prospective and existing individual and corporate clients

· Generate strong leads for business conversion

· Sign-in, manage and retain clients and their accounts and maintain a strong customer service

· Meet and exceed exciting and aggressive work targets

· Work in a high-pressure, fast-paced environment within an entrepreneurial culture that offers

· Minimum supervision.

· Build Rapport with Colleagues, to generate from them successful leads.

· Carry out a detailed-fact find review of the potential clients and recommend appropriate insurance and investment products.

Qualifications

· An undergraduate degree from a recognized university

· An appropriate qualification/ training in sales and marketing

· Work experience in the financial services sector e.g. bank, insurance companies, fund manager, stock brokers etc. would be an advantage.

· Proven experience and success in selling financial services products: experience of selling unit trust investment products would also be an added advantage

· A good working knowledge of financial markets and financial products

· A high sales drive and a strong will to succeed

How to Apply