Jobs and Vacancies at Recours Four, Kenya

Monitoring & Evaluation Manager



Job Type : Full Time

Our client is an international financial institution that provides loans to countries of the world for capital projects. They are looking to hire a Monitoring & Evaluation Manager to join their team.

Key Responsibilities:

· Responsible for all monitoring, evaluation and reporting activities under the program.

· Develop and manage the Project‘s Performance Monitoring Plan (PMP).

· Develop and maintain systems to collect and analyze information on inputs, outputs, outcomes and impact of the program.

· Analyze monthly data and support training of M&E personnel in quality assurance.

· In collaboration with program and field staff, ensure successful implementation of M&E strategies and performance monitoring plans.

· Ensure quality, consistency and adherence to standards and best practices for M&E across the program, including data quality and use.

· Work collaboratively with key headquarters and country program staff to plan M&E activities, budgets, timelines, and level of effort requests.

· Prepare quarterly and annual reports

· Promote and support knowledge management and sharing efforts both internally and externally, including participation in internal and external communities of practice and contribute to PATH’s knowledge management sites.

· Mentor junior M&E staff at headquarters and in the field as needed.

Qualifications:

· Post-graduate education

· Relevant Working Experience: 7 years

· Required skills: Project monitoring and evaluation (M&E); Reporting; Project implementation; Public health; Project management information system

· Required languages : English (Spoken: fluent | Written: fluent)









Internal Auditor

Job Type: Full Time

Our client is an international financial institution that provides loans to countries of the world for capital projects. They are looking to hire an Internal Auditor to join their team.

Key Responsibilities:

· Oversees audit planning, field work, and audit reporting; prepares reports, and communicates findings and recommendations to line and senior management

· Running client engagements from start to finish. This includes all aspects of financial statement preparation, internal staffing of engagements, project scheduling and budgeting, planning of the engagement and related administrative functions

· Conducts risk assessments and prepares risk registers

· Lead client audit engagements, which include planning executing, directing, and completing financial audits

· Conducts Internal audits

· Review reports, financial statements and tax returns

· Proactively interact with key client’s management to gather information, resolve problems, and make recommendations for business and process improvements

· Supervising, training, and mentoring staff and interns on audit process and assess performance of staff for engagement reviews; performing in-charge role

· Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

· CPA K or a Bachelor’s Degree in related field

· At least 3-4 years relevant working experience within a Financial Institution e.g. Microfinance /Sacco

· Demonstrates team work and problem solving

· Ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments

· Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal

· Strong organizational skill and attention to detail

· Professionalism, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude









Office Messenger

Job Type: Full Time

Our client is an SME based in Nairobi and in business of imports and distribution of pesticides to farmers and farms in Kenya. They seek an Office Messenger to perform administrative and office support activities.

Responsibilities

Postage :

· Custodian of post office box keys, postage of mails to and from the post office.

Office Maintenance and Provisions:

· Assist Operation Assistant in ensuring that the warehouse and office premises area are in good condition by carrying out necessary repairs work.

· Assist Operation Assistant in ensuring that the office telephone, are functional at all times.

· Paying telephone, IPO, electricity, water and post office bills in time.

Cheque Collection/Deposits:

· Collecting payment cheques within Nairobi area within reasonable time.

· Present collected cheques for registration in the cheque registry.

· Carry out banking of cheques/cash and ensure remittance of bank slip to Sales Administrator for receipting, posting and filling.

Others:

· Carry out any other assignment as may be required from time to time.

Requirements

· At least “O” level or its equivalent

· Fast learner and ability to adopt to new environment.

· Good temperament and communications skills in English and Swahili.

· Possession of a driving license is an added advantage.

· Young intelligent person who can be developed and be integral to company operation activities.

· At least two years’ work experience in a busy environment.

How to Apply

Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us before 11 TH June 2018. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.

Recours Four Kenya Consultants Limited