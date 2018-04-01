Jobs and Vacancies at Alternate Doors, Nairobi, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies at Alternate Doors, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:47
Account Manager
Responsibilities
Requirements
Responsibilities
Requirements
Our client is East Africa’s most sought after marketing Services Company currently looking to hire an Account Manager.
Department: Client Service
Job Title Reports To: Managing Director
Main Purpose Of The Job
To drive the company’s growth in business volume and profitability
Responsibilities
· Maintaining and nurturing client relationships.
· Managing and promoting delivery to client expectations.
· Achieving set business targets in both volume and profitability through growing billings from existing clients and recruiting new ones
· Accountable for creation and integrity of proposal and pitch through working with agency colleagues in developing suitable proposals that adequately answers clients’ briefs and optimizes the agency’s competitiveness in pitches
· Clearly and accurately writing reports, presentations and proposal documents.
· Developing content and delivering training to project staff in line with client initiatives and internal requirements
· Ensuring that timely client feedback is obtained for all projects through the established client satisfaction survey method
Requirements
· Education Qualification and Training
· Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences
· Professional qualification in marketing, preferably CIM
· Proficiency in computers
Skills
· Ability to advise the client and solve problems
· Strong proposal and presentation writing skills
· Excellent project management skills
· Excellent communication and social skills
Trade Marketer
Our client is currently looking to hire a Trade Marketer.
Job Purpose
The role monitors market trends and oversees advertising and marketing activities to ensure the right message is delivered for their product or service.
Responsibilities
· Analyze how our brand is positioned in the market and crystallize targeted consumers insights Constant customer queries and interpretation of needs from brand.
· Take brand ownership and provide the vision, mission, goals and strategies to match up to company strategies
· Translate brand strategies into brand plans, brand positioning and go-to-market strategies
· Acquiring marketing budgets and ensuring that marketing strategy is achieved with realization of ROI.
· Lead creative development and create motivating stimulus to get targeted population to “take action”
· Establish performance specifications, cost and price parameters, market applications and sales estimates.
· Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against set objectives.
· Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)
· Monitor market trends, research consumer markets and competitors’ activities to identify opportunities and key issues
· Oversee marketing and advertising activities to ensure consistency with product line strategy in line with the marketing calendar
· Monitor product distribution and consumer reactions
· Anticipate bottlenecks
· Brainstorm new and innovative growth strategies
· Develop a marketing calendar
· Develop marketing budget and adhere to it
· Align the company around the brand’s direction, choices and tactics
· Joint business plans management and evaluations
· Management of agencies, Website, social media platforms
Key Deliverables
· Profitability
· Sales value Margin
· Sales volume
· Business growth
· Customer satisfaction
· Employee productivity
· Cost management
Requirements
· Relevant Bachelor’s Degree Marketing option
· A minimum of 5 years’ experience marketing and PR preferably in management
Competencies (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
· Strategic perspective
· Leadership & Management
· Planning and Organizing
· Problem solving
· Compliance
· Business development
· Customer focus
· Quality focus
· Safety focus
· Accountability
· Technical competence
How to Apply
All job applications can be made by sending an email of their CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke with the subject of the email being the job they wish to apply for.