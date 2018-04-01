Jobs and Vacancies at Alternate Doors, Nairobi, Kenya

Account Manager





Our client is East Africa’s most sought after marketing Services Company currently looking to hire an Account Manager.

Department: Client Service

Job Title Reports To: Managing Director

Main Purpose Of The Job

To drive the company’s growth in business volume and profitability

Responsibilities

· Maintaining and nurturing client relationships.

· Managing and promoting delivery to client expectations.

· Achieving set business targets in both volume and profitability through growing billings from existing clients and recruiting new ones

· Accountable for creation and integrity of proposal and pitch through working with agency colleagues in developing suitable proposals that adequately answers clients’ briefs and optimizes the agency’s competitiveness in pitches

· Clearly and accurately writing reports, presentations and proposal documents.

· Developing content and delivering training to project staff in line with client initiatives and internal requirements

· Ensuring that timely client feedback is obtained for all projects through the established client satisfaction survey method

Requirements

· Education Qualification and Training

· Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences

· Professional qualification in marketing, preferably CIM

· Proficiency in computers

Skills

· Ability to advise the client and solve problems

· Strong proposal and presentation writing skills

· Excellent project management skills

· Excellent communication and social skills









Trade Marketer

Our client is currently looking to hire a Trade Marketer.

Job Purpose

The role monitors market trends and oversees advertising and marketing activities to ensure the right message is delivered for their product or service.

Responsibilities

· Analyze how our brand is positioned in the market and crystallize targeted consumers insights Constant customer queries and interpretation of needs from brand.

· Take brand ownership and provide the vision, mission, goals and strategies to match up to company strategies

· Translate brand strategies into brand plans, brand positioning and go-to-market strategies

· Acquiring marketing budgets and ensuring that marketing strategy is achieved with realization of ROI.

· Lead creative development and create motivating stimulus to get targeted population to “take action”

· Establish performance specifications, cost and price parameters, market applications and sales estimates.

· Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against set objectives.

· Monitor market trends, research consumer markets and competitors’ activities to identify opportunities and key issues

· Oversee marketing and advertising activities to ensure consistency with product line strategy in line with the marketing calendar

· Monitor product distribution and consumer reactions

· Anticipate bottlenecks

· Brainstorm new and innovative growth strategies

· Develop a marketing calendar

· Develop marketing budget and adhere to it

· Align the company around the brand’s direction, choices and tactics

· Joint business plans management and evaluations

· Management of agencies, Website, social media platforms

Key Deliverables

· Profitability

· Sales value Margin

· Sales volume

· Business growth

· Customer satisfaction

· Employee productivity

· Cost management

Requirements

· Relevant Bachelor’s Degree Marketing option

· A minimum of 5 years’ experience marketing and PR preferably in management

Competencies (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Strategic perspective

· Leadership & Management

· Planning and Organizing

· Problem solving

· Compliance

· Business development

· Customer focus

· Quality focus

· Safety focus

· Accountability

· Technical competence

How to Apply