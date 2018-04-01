Jobs and Vacancies at Alternate Doors, Nairobi, Kenya

Account Manager

Our client is East Africa’s most sought after marketing Services Company currently looking to hire an Account Manager.
Department: Client Service
Job Title Reports To:  Managing Director
Main Purpose Of The Job
To drive the company’s growth in business volume and profitability

Responsibilities

·         Maintaining and nurturing client relationships.
·         Managing and promoting delivery to client expectations.
·         Achieving set business targets in both volume and profitability through growing billings from existing clients and recruiting new ones
·         Accountable for creation and integrity of proposal and pitch through working with agency colleagues in developing suitable proposals that adequately answers clients’ briefs and optimizes the agency’s  competitiveness in pitches
·         Clearly and accurately writing reports, presentations and proposal documents.
·         Developing content and delivering training to project staff in line with client initiatives and internal requirements
·         Ensuring that timely client feedback is obtained for all projects through the established client satisfaction survey method

Requirements

·         Education Qualification and Training
·         Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences
·         Professional qualification in marketing, preferably CIM
·         Proficiency in computers
Skills
·         Ability to advise the client and solve problems
·         Strong proposal and presentation writing skills
·         Excellent project management skills
·         Excellent communication and social skills


Trade Marketer
Our client is currently looking to hire a Trade Marketer.
Job Purpose
The role monitors market trends and oversees advertising and marketing activities to ensure the right message is delivered for their product or service.

Responsibilities

·         Analyze how our brand is positioned in the market and crystallize targeted consumers insights Constant customer queries and interpretation of needs from brand.
·         Take brand ownership and provide the vision, mission, goals and strategies to match up to company strategies
·         Translate brand strategies into brand plans, brand positioning and go-to-market strategies
·         Acquiring marketing budgets and ensuring that marketing strategy is achieved with realization of ROI.
·         Lead creative development and create motivating stimulus to get targeted population to “take action”
·         Establish performance specifications, cost and price parameters, market applications and sales estimates.
·         Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against set objectives.
·         Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)
·         Monitor market trends, research consumer markets and competitors’ activities to identify opportunities and key issues
·         Oversee marketing and advertising activities to ensure consistency with product line strategy in line with the marketing calendar
·         Monitor product distribution and consumer reactions
·         Anticipate bottlenecks
·         Brainstorm new and innovative growth strategies
·         Develop a marketing calendar
·         Develop marketing budget and adhere to it
·         Align the company around the brand’s direction, choices and tactics
·         Joint business plans management and evaluations
·         Management of agencies, Website, social media platforms
Key Deliverables
·         Profitability
·         Sales value Margin
·         Sales volume
·         Business growth
·         Customer satisfaction
·         Employee productivity
·         Cost management

Requirements

·         Relevant Bachelor’s Degree Marketing option
·         A minimum of 5 years’ experience marketing and PR preferably in management
Competencies (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
·         Strategic perspective
·         Leadership & Management
·         Planning and Organizing
·         Problem solving
·         Compliance
·         Business development
·         Customer focus
·         Quality focus
·         Safety focus
·         Accountability
·         Technical competence
How to Apply
All job applications can be made by sending an email of their CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke with the subject of the email being the job they wish to apply for.

   

