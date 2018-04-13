Jesus Christ! See these disturbing PHOTOs from Thika Level 5 Hospital, Patients are treated like animals.

, , , , , 04:33


Friday, April 13, 2018 - A lady who had taken a sick relative to Thika Level 5 Hospital has shared photos of the deplorable conditions in the ward.

It was raining in the room and the ward’s doors were wide open and the patients are not given mattresses to sleep on.

They are only given sheets to cover themselves.

See these disturbing photos from Thika Level 5 Hospital in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno