Jesus Christ! See these disturbing PHOTOs from Thika Level 5 Hospital, Patients are treated like animals.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 04:33
Friday, April 13, 2018 - A lady who had taken a sick relative to Thika Level 5 Hospital has shared photos of the deplorable conditions in the ward.
It was raining in the room and the ward’s doors were wide open and the patients are not given mattresses to sleep on.
They are only given sheets to cover themselves.
See these disturbing photos from Thika Level 5 Hospital in the next page
Page 1 2