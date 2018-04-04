It is over between us and RAILA ODINGA, he can go lie to his useless children - MPs now divorce Baba for good

Wednesday April 4, 2018

- A section of MPs from Western Kenya have now divorced NASA leader, Raila Odinga, saying the ‘marriage’ is over.





This is after the ejection of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as Minority Leader in the Senate by Raila Odinga-led ODM party after his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House.





The lawmakers led by Kwanza MP, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, slammed the NASA leader for humiliating his co-principal, Moses Wetangula, even after delivering votes to him in the last election.





The MPs openly regretted voting for...



