Internships Opportunities in Safaricom, Nairobi, Kenya

Dealer Support Internship



We are pleased to announce the following Internship vacancy in the Distribution Channel Department within the Regional Sales and Operations Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below

Reporting to the Dealer Support Manager – Distribution Channel,the position holder will develop and managerelationships and service experience with Partners and ensureuptake, usage and consistent use of the Partner Applications

Detailed Description

· Ensure information on the Partner Application or dealer Empowerment platform is timely, comprehensive and up to date.

· To manage information available in the app to by obtaining feedback on usability and ease of navigation

· To implement recommendations on system upgrades to improve efficiency.

· To ensure uniformity of information representation – formats, layouts, fonts, and frames should all be standard asper the agreed standard, should be available at all times and updated to within24 hours

· To provide feedback to users on queries related to performance statistics within 24 hours

· To ensure information on changes is communicated to the team supported within the agreed timelines

· To respond to customer related issues so as to provide consistent quality of service and get excellent customer rating;

Job Requirements

· Must be a continuing degree student in Sales/Marketing/Business Administration in a recognized University

· Hands on administration experience in a FMCG or service sector.

· Ability to plan and organize work.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Good report writing skills and proficient in using Microsoft Excel;

Additional Details

NOTE THIS IS A 3 MONTH INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY

· As part of the interview process external candidates should prepare the following documentation which will be required at a later stage based on your performance in the interviews.

· An updated CV with contacts of three referees, 2 who must be professional and must have supervised you at some point, the other referee can be a colleague in the same professional field.

· Kenyan Certificate of Good Conduct (Less than 1 year old) or a receipt of the same from the CID pending release of the hardcopy document.

· Clearance certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

· University Degree Certificate/ Letter of Completion from University in case you have not received your degree certificate.

· Copy of your National ID/Passport

How To Apply

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly proceed to update your candidate profile on the recruitment portal and then Click on the apply button. Remember to attach your resume.