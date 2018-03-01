Internship Opportunities in Safaricom, Nairobi

06:35

Legal & Secretariat Internships

 We are pleased to announce the following Internship vacancy in the Legal & Secretariat Department within the Corporate Affairs Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.
Brief Description
The main aim of the legal internship is to give Law students an opportunity to gain practical experience and to apply theories and education instructions in a professional setting under the guidance of experience professionals.

Detailed Description

·      Work closely with the Advocates and other staff in the Department.
·      Prepare inter alia, commercial contracts, letters, conveyance documents etc.
·      Carry out administrative duties in the Department.
·      Liaise with other departments in the Company to realize inter-departmental goals and projects.

Job Requirements

·      Be a law student from a recognized university.
·      Have proven interpersonal skills.
·      Excellent communication and written skills.
·      Good organizational skills.
·      Be computer literate.
How To Apply
If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly proceed to update your candidate profile on the recruitment portal and then Click on the apply button. Remember to attach your resume.

   

