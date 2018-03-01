Interns Opportunities in Kenya - Operations Assistants

Job Title:

Operations Assistants Interns

Our company is a Service Provider in IT Field based in Nairobi, Kenya.

We are seeking to recruit seasoned and result- oriented Operations Assistants Interns.

The candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:

· Minimum O-Level grade of C+

· Strong communication, interpersonal skills and customer service skills

· Degree / Diploma in Information Technology / Electrical Engineering / Computer science / Business management or a related course.

· Certificate in Computer Packages

Candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their CV by Friday 04th April 2017 via email address: careers@paytechafrica.com, indicating on the subject head the position they are applying for.

Ladies are encouraged to apply.