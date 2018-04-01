Internal Audit Assistant Job in Kenya

Internal Audit Assistant



REF NO. CHUN/CCIA/IAS/2018

Internal Audit Assistant will He/she will also responsible for the following functions in the Internal Audit Department

Responsibilities

· Vouching receipts and payments

· Checking Loan postings and recoveries

· Verify Statutory deductions and returns

· Check accuracy of bank, ledgers, creditors and debtors reconciliations

· Inspect cash in FOSA daily

· Inspect for compliance with policies, regulations and statutes

· Test for completeness of transactions

· Review Journal Book and journal postings

Qualifications

· CPA 2

· At least 2-3 years working experience with a busy Internal Audit Department

· Computer literacy

Skills

· Demonstrates team work and problem solving

· Ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments

· Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal

· Strong organizational skill and attention to detail

· Professionalism, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude

How to Apply



