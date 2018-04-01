Internal Audit Assistant Job in Kenya

Internal Audit Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 14:03
Internal Audit Assistant
REF NO. CHUN/CCIA/IAS/2018
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Internal Audit Assistant will He/she will also responsible for the following functions in the Internal Audit Department
· Vouching receipts and payments
· Checking Loan postings and recoveries
· Verify Statutory deductions and returns
· Check accuracy of bank, ledgers, creditors and debtors reconciliations
· Inspect cash in FOSA daily
· Inspect for compliance with policies, regulations and statutes
· Test for completeness of transactions
· Review Journal Book and journal postings
· CPA 2
· At least 2-3 years working experience with a busy Internal Audit Department
· Computer literacy
Skills
· Demonstrates team work and problem solving
· Ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments
· Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
· Strong organizational skill and attention to detail
· Professionalism, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted by end of 13th April 2018