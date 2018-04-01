Internal Audit Assistant Job in Kenya

Internal Audit Assistant

 REF NO. CHUN/CCIA/IAS/2018
Internal Audit Assistant will He/she will also responsible for the following functions in the Internal Audit Department

Responsibilities

·         Vouching receipts and payments
·         Checking Loan postings and recoveries
·         Verify Statutory deductions and returns
·         Check accuracy of bank, ledgers, creditors and debtors reconciliations
·         Inspect cash in FOSA daily
·         Inspect for compliance with policies, regulations and statutes

·         Test for completeness of transactions
·         Review Journal Book and journal postings

Qualifications

·         CPA 2
·         At least 2-3 years working experience with a busy Internal Audit Department
·         Computer literacy
Skills
·         Demonstrates team work and problem solving
·         Ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments
·         Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
·         Strong organizational skill and attention to detail
·         Professionalism, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude
How to Apply
Apply here

Applications must be submitted by end of 13th April 2018

   

