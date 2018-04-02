Intern Opportunity in Kenya – Accounts

Power Governors Limited

Employment Opportunity: Account Intern

Job Ref: HR-PGL-04-2018

Background: Power Governors Limited is the leading supplier and installer of superior car accessories in East Africa. PGL is a member of Road Safety Association of Kenya and wishes to recruit an Accounts Intern.

Location: Nairobi

Contract Time: Full-time

Key Areas of Responsibility

· Reviews all the financial data before entry into the financial system for completeness

· Manages data entry into the financial system. This includes preparation of various analysis – including cost allocation – and journals.

· Prepares monthly bank reconciliation statements for all company accounts

· Ensures proper functioning of the financial system

· Supports financial system users in generating system financial reports

· Assist in other areas within the department/company as directed by the immediate supervisor

Qualifications:

· Should have previous experience in Sage / QuickBooks

· Business degree in accounting or finance

· CPA section 6

· Member of ICPAK

· 2 Years’ experience in managing the general ledger and operating the financial system for a mid-sized operation

If you wish to apply, please send a detailed resume with a covering letter to hr@powergovernors.co.ke.

Deadline for applications is 2nd April 2018