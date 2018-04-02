Intern Opportunity in Kenya – Accounts

Intern Opportunity in Kenya – AccountsJobs and Careers 15:24
Power Governors Limited
Employment Opportunity: Account Intern
Job Ref: HR-PGL-04-2018
Background: Power Governors Limited is the leading supplier and installer of superior car accessories in East Africa. PGL is a member of Road Safety Association of Kenya and wishes to recruit an Accounts Intern.
Location: Nairobi
Contract Time: Full-time
Key Areas of Responsibility
· Reviews all the financial data before entry into the financial system for completeness
· Manages data entry into the financial system. This includes preparation of various analysis – including cost allocation – and journals.
· Prepares monthly bank reconciliation statements for all company accounts
· Ensures proper functioning of the financial system
· Supports financial system users in generating system financial reports
· Assist in other areas within the department/company as directed by the immediate supervisor
Qualifications:
· Should have previous experience in Sage / QuickBooks
· Business degree in accounting or finance
· CPA section 6
· Member of ICPAK
· 2 Years’ experience in managing the general ledger and operating the financial system for a mid-sized operation
If you wish to apply, please send a detailed resume with a covering letter to hr@powergovernors.co.ke.
Deadline for applications is 2nd April 2018
Power Governors Limited is an equal opportunity employer