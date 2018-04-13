Inside Ex-President DANIEL MOI’s lavish home in Kabarak, this is where the old mzee lives like a king (VIDEO)

Friday, April 13, 2018

- Raila Odinga visited former President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home and we got a chance to see where the former President lives.





It’s a nice and expansive home which looks like a small palace.





The interior of the house is furnished with expensive furniture and it’s clear that the old mzee is enjoying the finer things in life as he lives his last days on earth.





Watch video.



