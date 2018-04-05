Impunity! This exhauster was dumping raw human waste at the Ngong-Road/ Southern By-Pass interchange (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos 06:39
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - Serious action needs to be taken against this rogue driver of an exhauster lorry, who was caught on camera dumping raw human waste at the Ngong Road/ Southern By-Pass interchange.
The lorry’s registration number is KBS 771 K.
We understand that cops arrested the driver and we hope he won’t bribe his way out.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2