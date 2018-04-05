Impunity! This exhauster was dumping raw human waste at the Ngong-Road/ Southern By-Pass interchange (PHOTOs).

, , , , , 06:39


Thursday, April 5, 2018 - Serious action needs to be taken against this rogue driver of an exhauster lorry, who was caught on camera dumping raw human waste at the Ngong Road/ Southern By-Pass interchange.

The lorry’s registration number is KBS 771 K.

We understand that cops arrested the driver and we hope he won’t bribe his way out.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno