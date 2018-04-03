I’m just with you because of your D**K, S3XY LADY tells her broke ‘boyfriend’ (Screenshot)

Tuesday, April 03, 2018 - Being in a relationship nowadays is not for the faint hearted.





Most people are out there looking for someone to use or to keep them busy in the name of love.





Woe unto you if you suspend your logic and follow your heart.





One guy is currently cursing love after the girl she thought was in love with her, broke his heart in the most savage manner.





The evil chic heard that the guy was going round telling all and sundry that they are in a relationship and decided to set the record straight.





However, you got to give it up to the lady for…



