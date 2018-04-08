If you have a mobile phone and send or receive money with it, just begin to celebrate! At last this is happening to Safaricom

Sunday April 8, 2018

- Three leading mobile telephone companies have united to give Kenyans the cheapest rates ever while sending money through mobile phones.





In a joint press statement by Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom Kenya, our country joined fifteen other countries which had successfully implemented the wallet-to-wallet transfer.





The move will see mobile money users in Kenya enjoy seamless transfer of money across all three networks, after they agreed to work in conjunction with each other.





Previously, transfer of....



