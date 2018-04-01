If RAILA ODINGA has failed to take me down, what can you possibly do to me? MIGUNA MIGUNA answers LUO leaders

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has addressed NASA leaders, especially those from Luo Nyanza, who have vowed to destroy and bring him down before he brings NASA leader, Raila Odinga, down.





Speaking during an interview with TRT World, Miguna warned the NASA leaders to stop daring him.





He noted that he is smarter, tactical and genius than them and therefore they...



