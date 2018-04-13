If my boyfriend doesn’t beat me a day, I will be so nervous - S3XY LADY writes on Facebook (PHOTOs)

, , , , 08:41


Friday, April 13, 2018 - This beautiful looking lady has raised a storm on social media with her shocking confession.

While gender based violence is a big problem in most households, with women mostly on the receiving end, this lady calls beating from her boyfriend ‘Love Beating’

She wrote:

“I love beating In fact beating is my medicine. If My Boyfriend doesn’t beat me a day, I will be so nervous throughout that day.”

“Beating a day makes relationship grow stronger. We call it love beating before you come here talking trash, is it your…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno