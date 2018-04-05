IEBC reveals what they are doing to help CHRIS MSANDO’s wife, EVA BUYU, following her public plea

Thursday, April 05, 2018 - Last week, Eva Buyu, the widow of slain former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager, Chris Msando, pleaded for a job to help her sustain her children.





In a moving letter to Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, she stated that the electoral body deserted her soon after the death of her husband.





Msando was murdered and his body dumped in a thicket in Kikuyu just before the elections and his killers are still at large.





"I don't want to submit myself to another man in…



