IEBC commissioners to tell Kenyans who killed MSANDO after they resigned on Monday! Also REVEAL how rigging was done

Tuesday April 17, 2018

- Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has congratulated the three IEBC commissioners who resigned on Monday

after they fell out with the Commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.





The three led by the Commission’s Vice Chairperson, Connie Maina, resigned putting Wafula Chebukati’s job in jeopardy since he will not have any quorum to conduct the commission’s business.





The two others who left are Paul Kurgat and Margaret Wanjala





Sharing his…



