IEBC commissioners to tell Kenyans who killed MSANDO after they resigned on Monday! Also REVEAL how rigging was done

, 18:35

Tuesday April 17, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has congratulated the three IEBC commissioners who resigned on Monday after they fell out with the Commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The three led by the Commission’s Vice Chairperson, Connie Maina, resigned putting Wafula Chebukati’s job in jeopardy since he will not have any quorum to conduct the commission’s business.

The two others who left are Paul Kurgat and Margaret Wanjala

Sharing his…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno