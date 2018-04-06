I won’t serve you if you speak KIKUYU language in my office, in fact I will chase you away - This KIKUYU Governor declares

Friday April 6, 2018

- Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has banned the use of Kikuyu language in his office saying those found will not be served.





The Governor also warned Nyeri County staff members that they risk losing their jobs should they be caught speaking the Kikuyu language during office working hours.





Venting on social media, Kahiga said he took the decision as a way to promote ethical standards among his...



