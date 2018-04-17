I will not resign despite CONNIE and 2 others going - CHEBUKATI says despite pressure over the rigged 2017 elections

Tuesday April 17, 2018

Beleaguered Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has said he will not resign despite the resignation of three of his commissioners.





On Monday morning, 3 IEBC Commissioners led by the Commission’s Vice Chairperson, Connie Maina, resigned and left Chebukati in shock.





The two others who left with her are Paul Kurgat and Margaret Wanjala.





“The chairman was caught totally unawares.”





“When he…



