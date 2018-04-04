I will not pay the sh200, 000 fine ordered by the ODUNGA, never - MATIANGI says as he goes after activists’ judges

11:17

Wednesday April 4, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, has accused judges of taking judicial activism too far.


This follows Judge George Odunga’s ruling where he was fined sh200, 000 for contempt of court after he failed to produce embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna in court as well as failed to honor the court order requiring him to appear personally in court for the same matter.

Matiang'i alleged there was a group of...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno