I will not pay the sh200, 000 fine ordered by the ODUNGA, never - MATIANGI says as he goes after activists’ judges

Wednesday April 4, 2018

- Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, has accused judges of taking judicial activism too far.





This follows Judge George Odunga’s ruling where he was fined sh200, 000 for contempt of court after he failed to produce embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna in court as well as failed to honor the court order requiring him to appear personally in court for the same matter.





Matiang'i alleged there was a group of...



