I will never support RAILA ODINGA in my life - WETANGULA says as he terms him a Judas Iscariot who betrayed NASA
Sunday April 8, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has claimed that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was behind his ouster as Leader of Minority in the Senate.
Speaking in Nalondo, Bungoma County on Saturday, Wetangula said since Raila Odinga was involved in his ouster, he will never support his Presidency again.
Wetangula observed that he and Raila have come a long way and now is the time to go separate ways.
"Enough is…
