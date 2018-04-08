I will never support RAILA ODINGA in my life - WETANGULA says as he terms him a Judas Iscariot who betrayed NASA

Sunday April 8, 2018

- Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has claimed that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was behind his ouster as Leader of Minority in the Senate.





Speaking in Nalondo, Bungoma County on Saturday , Wetangula said since Raila Odinga was involved in his ouster, he will never support his Presidency again.





Wetangula observed that he and Raila have come a long way and now is the time to go separate ways.





"Enough is…



