I will never ever form a Luhya Party with WETANGULA, that is suicidal - MUDAVADI withdraws from the deal

11:17

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has backed out of a plan to form a Mulembe Party with Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetangula.


Speaking during an interview with KTN yesterday, Mudavadi denied ever planning to form a tribal party.

He said that although they had proposed to merge Ford Kenya and ANC, the intension was to tap into the Western Kenya voting bloc.

“We aren’t advocating for a...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s UEFA Champions League preview and a well thought out prediction - Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Two mouth watering matches are lined up tonight in the UEFA Champions League as wounded Manchester City host fly...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno