I was the angel who rolled out the stone from the tomb when Jesus resurrected - Pastor shocks everyone.

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - A controversial Bishop who ordered his gullible congregation to bring their used undergarments to church is at it again.





Angel Bishop Daniel, the founder of the International Godsway Church in Ghana, declared during his Easter sermon that he was around when Jesus resurrected.





“You have a powerful man of God and some Ghanaians are taking me for granted.”





“Sometimes, it even marvels me.”





“You see, the reason why we are all able to celebrate Easter is that Jesus died and rose again,” he said.





“In all these, I was there.”





“In fact, I was the Angel who rolled out the stone for Jesus to come out of the tomb.”





“Yes, I am…



