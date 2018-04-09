I used to drink 24 beers in one sitting - UHURU’s niece, NANA GECAGA, opens up on her struggle with alcoholism.

Monday, April 09, 2018 - President Uhuru’s niece, Nana Gecaga, who is also the acting Managing Director of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), has revealed that she is a recovering alcoholic.

The mother of three revealed that she could drink a crate of beer in one sitting.

Speaking in a popular show in a local TV on Sunday, the 40-year old said that it has taken her 19 years to quite alcohol.

Asked how bad it was she said:

“Well it was 2 beers that’s a crate a day and…

