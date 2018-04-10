I tried to kill myself twice - Journalist OLIVER MATHENGE opens up about his struggles in life.

, , , 14:30

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Popular journalist, Oliver Mathenge, has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism that nearly drove him to commit suicide.

In along post on Facebook dubbed ‘once upon a bottle’ the Radio Africa Digital Editor, reveals that he’s a recovering alcoholic and shares how he managed to overcome the suicidal thoughts.

Read the post below.

“For two years, I struggled with the urge to be high and since I do not do any drugs, alcohol was a quick solution. I had given up on life in a manner that pushed me to escape reality and seek to avoid everyday challenges,”

“I could not survive a day without alcohol unless I was too hangovered to get out of bed. In between the day in the office, I would go out to have a few shots of whatever drink I thought my system needed. Some Fridays, drinking would start as early as midday and would sometime go on until Sunday (Yes, I would spend two days in bars like that’s all about life). I was a slave,”

“I was breaking down. I messed up family and…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s UEFA Champions League preview and a well thought out prediction - Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Two mouth watering matches are lined up tonight in the UEFA Champions League as wounded Manchester City host fly...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno