I refuse to join cowards and betrayers in selfish mourning the death of KENNETH MATIBA, I celebrate his life.

I remember this day 13th July 1990. I went for the newspapers in the Staff room at Molo Academy.





I collected the Standard and the Taifa Leo. Around the same time Moi had detained Kenneth Njido Matiba, Raila Amollo Odinga and Charles Wanyoike Rubia.





In the Tailfa Leo Moi posed with Mandela in the front page picture.





I was incensed by the picture.





I asked Thuku whether Moi has any moral credibility to pose with Mandela having detained Matiba and Co.





I had a pencil in my des k and I removed it and poked the eyes of the picture of the club totting dictator Daniel arap Moi!





A saved student by the name Charles Maina Rukwaro grabbed the Taifa Leo Newspaper and rushed to the deputy headmaster's office Mr. Richard Sinei who used to teach us Agriculture.





No sooner had Mr Sinei seen the picture of Moi with poked eyes than he started shaking with rage.





When I got to his office, the beating I got was not a student teacher discipline! It was the beginning of tribal clashes.





Why do you do this to Mtukufu Rais he…



