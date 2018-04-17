I Love you my People - What ROSELYN AKOMBE said about the IEBC crisis from New York.

, , , 14:55


Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Dr. Roselyn Akombe, has for the first time spoken out on the crisis at the electoral body.


Dr. Akombe had been following the circus at IEBC silently after her resignation just days to the October 26th presidential repeat elections.

Also, her employer, the United Nations, had prohibited her from commenting about the political situation in the country.

However, after the resignation of three commissioners on Monday, Kenyans have been heaping praise on Akombe for being firm and resigning when she…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno