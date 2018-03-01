I locked myself in the room and started crying - TERRYANNE CHEBET speaks on being kicked out of Citizen TV.

- Seasoned journalist, TerryAnne Chebet, has finally opened up on how she reacted after she was fired from Citizen TV and kicked out like a dog despite being loyal to the giant media station for years.





According to Terry-Anne, she thought that there’s no way she could be fired from Citizen TV.





Terry-Anne thought she was an asset to the SK Macharia owned media station.





But she was shown the door during a...



